Rajasthan: Teenager Beaten, Stripped Naked, Hair Chopped For Allegedly Stealing A Goat; Assault Recorded On Camera

The three accused demanded Rs 1 lakh from him in remuneration and recorded the video of the entire incident.

The Logical Indian Crew
Rajasthan   |   16 Jun 2020 1:36 PM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Abhishek M
A 16-year-old boy was brutally thrashed and stripped naked by three men, for allegedly stealing a goat.

The incident took place in Balghar village of Jhalawar district in Rajasthan, around 10:30 pm on June 13.

The members of the teenager's family rushed him to the hospital and later approached Kotwali Police Station on Saturday morning and lodged a complaint.

The police recorded the victim's statement and arrested the three accused belonging to the same village.

Confirming the incident on Sunday, Lakshman Singh, the station house officer (SHO) informed the media that the accused chopped off minor's hair when he denied the accusations, and demanded Rs 1 lakh from him in remuneration, and recorded the video of the entire incident.

"When the victim denied that he had not stolen the goat, he was beaten by the accused. Later, he was stripped and his hairs were chopped off. When the victim reached home and his family members came to know about the incident he was taken to a local hospital for treatment," Singh said.

All three have now been booked under section 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 327 (hurting to extort money from sufferer) and 34 (illegal act done by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code.

