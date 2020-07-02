Bengaluru Techie Assaults 14-Yr-Old Manipuri Domestic Help, Complaint Registered

An inhumane incident of assault against a domestic help saw the light of the day in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Monday, June 29.

A 14-year-old girl from Manipur who worked as a domestic help at a techie's home was rescued by police officials who raided the apartment after receiving a complaint filed by an NGO.

The complaint was reportedly filed by Vani Kantli from Bachpan Bachao Andolan that has been vocal about protecting the rights of children and to prevent exploitation against them.

The Bellandur police then registered a case under the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act against the main accused and a software engineer identified as Guneshwar.

Deccan Herald reported that on Monday afternoon, the staff of Bachpan Bachao Andolan along with labour department officials and the police raided the accused's house and rescued the girl.

According to reports, her body had bruises hinting that she was assaulted by the accused and his family members.

The girl told police officials that she was brought from her hometown a few months ago and was made to do all household chores at Guneshwar's house, including cleaning and washing clothes.

"The girl has been left at the government girls' home. Since one of our staff members at the station tested positive for Covid-19, we've conducted the inquiry of the accused at his place. He's yet to be arrested. Once we get the result of the tests conducted on the rest of the staff, who've given swab tests, we'll take action against the accused," said an investigating officer.

