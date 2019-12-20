News

Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi Appears In Court After 36 Years To File Case Against CAA

The Logical Indian Crew Assam

December 20th, 2019 / 9:50 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

Gaurav Gogoi, Congress leader and son of Tarun Gogoi, tweeted an image on Wednesday, December 18, trumpeting his father’s advent in the Supreme court to file his case against the CAA.

Tarun Gogoi is the Former Chief Minister of Assam, who belongs to the Indian National Congress and has led the party to three consecutive electoral victories. He has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the Modi government.

The three-time Chief Minister accompanied former finance minister P Chidambaram. His last appearance in court was in 1983.

Among others who were present in the courtroom to file pleas were Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

Amidst the ongoing mass demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Gogoi did not refrain from stating that Modi is “modern day Jinnah of India” who is motivated by his agenda of turning India into a ‘Hindu rashtra’ and how CAA displays the Government’s incognizance of Assamese sensitivities.

He also held Modi and Amit Shah responsible for the protests going on in Assam. Gogoi opined that it is a divisive policy which violates the structure of the Constitution as well as the Assam Accord.

In a conversation with The Economic Times, Gogoi said that he, or the Congress as a party, would go to the Supreme Court to challenge the CAB, and will stand by the people of Assam.

Contributors

Written by : Saheen Sultana Rahman (Intern)

Edited by : Sumanti Sen

