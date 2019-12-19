Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi Appears In Court After 36 Years To File Case Against CAA
The Logical Indian Crew Assam
December 19th, 2019 / 3:49 PM / Updated 6 hours ago
Image Credits: Outlook India, News18
Gaurav Gogoi, Congress leader and son of Tarun Gogoi, tweeted an image on Wednesday, December 18, trumpeting his father’s advent in the Supreme court to file his case against the CAA.
Tarun Gogoi is the Former Chief Minister of Assam, who belongs to the Indian National Congress and has led the party to three consecutive electoral victories. He has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the Modi government.
My father and former 3-term Assam Chief Minister Shri Tarun Gogoi dons his lawyer robes to file his case against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Supreme Court today. @tarun_gogoi @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/fsOxEFKtcm
— Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) December 18, 2019
The three-time Chief Minister accompanied former finance minister P Chidambaram. His last appearance in court was in 1983.
Among others who were present in the courtroom to file pleas were Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).
Amidst the ongoing mass demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Gogoi did not refrain from stating that Modi is “modern day Jinnah of India” who is motivated by his agenda of turning India into a ‘Hindu rashtra’ and how CAA displays the Government’s incognizance of Assamese sensitivities.
He also held Modi and Amit Shah responsible for the protests going on in Assam. Gogoi opined that it is a divisive policy which violates the structure of the Constitution as well as the Assam Accord.
In a conversation with The Economic Times, Gogoi said that he, or the Congress as a party, would go to the Supreme Court to challenge the CAB, and will stand by the people of Assam.
Contributors
Written by : Saheen Sultana Rahman (Intern)
Edited by : Sumanti Sen