News

Gujarat: Tantrik, Associate Rape Minor Girl In Ashram While "Treating" Her

Navya Singh
Published : 8 March 2020 4:40 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-03-08T10:10:53+05:30
Gujarat: Tantrik, Associate Rape Minor Girl In Ashram While "Treating" Her

Image Credit: News18

The girl was undergoing treatment in the accused's ashram, where the horrific incident took place on Friday, March 5.

In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped by a Tantrik and his associate during her treatment, the police in Gujarat's Patan said.

The girl was undergoing treatment in the accused's ashram where the horrific incident took place on Friday, March 5.

The incident took place in an ashram in Radhanpura taluka's Sardapura village, India Today reported.

"The 16-year-old victim's family had told Tantrik Bharat Goswami that she was unwell for a long time and the latter and an associate, on the pretext of performing a ritual as part of the treatment, raped her and fled," a police official said.

The family filed a police complaint after they were informed about the rape. The police then initiated efforts to nab the accused.


Also Read: Kuldeep Singh Sengar Convicted For Death Of Unnao Rape Survivor's Father

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Gender Inequality Biggest Human Rights Challenge: UN Chief António Guterres

NewsGender Inequality Biggest Human Rights Challenge: UN Chief António Guterres

80 Girls From Coimbatore College Donate Hair For Cancer Patients

News80 Girls From Coimbatore College Donate Hair For Cancer Patients

Shahrukh

NewsShahrukh's Gun Recovered, Made In Bihar's Munger: Delhi ACP

Meet The 28-Yr-Old Acid Attack Survivor Who Has Helped Rehabilitate Over 250 Acid And Burn Victims

ExclusiveMeet The 28-Yr-Old Acid Attack Survivor Who Has Helped Rehabilitate Over 250 Acid And Burn Victims

Delhi Court Grants Bail To Shaheen Bagh Shooter Who Shouted "Only Hindus Will Rule"

NewsDelhi Court Grants Bail To Shaheen Bagh Shooter Who Shouted "Only Hindus Will Rule"

Gujarat: Tantrik, Associate Rape Minor Girl In Ashram While "Treating" Her

NewsGujarat: Tantrik, Associate Rape Minor Girl In Ashram While "Treating" Her