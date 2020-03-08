Gujarat: Tantrik, Associate Rape Minor Girl In Ashram While "Treating" Her

In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped by a Tantrik and his associate during her treatment, the police in Gujarat's Patan said.

The girl was undergoing treatment in the accused's ashram where the horrific incident took place on Friday, March 5.

The incident took place in an ashram in Radhanpura taluka's Sardapura village, India Today reported.

"The 16-year-old victim's family had told Tantrik Bharat Goswami that she was unwell for a long time and the latter and an associate, on the pretext of performing a ritual as part of the treatment, raped her and fled," a police official said.

The family filed a police complaint after they were informed about the rape. The police then initiated efforts to nab the accused.





