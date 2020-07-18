News

Tamil Nadu: 103-Yr-Old Woman Beats COVID-19, Neighbours Ask Her To Vacate House

An enquiry was started on Wednesday, July 15, after allegations of discrimination made by Hameedha Bee's family.

Tamil Nadu   |   18 July 2020
A 103-year-old woman in Tamil Nadu fought the battle against COVID-19, and came home after recovery only to find her neighbours asking her to vacate the house. The woman, Hameedha Bee, lives with her family at Ambur in Tamil Nadu, one of the worst coronavirus-hit states in the country.

An enquiry was started on Wednesday, July 15, after allegations of discrimination made by Hameedha Bee's family. The family was visited by a team of officials led by the Revenue Divisional Officer, Gayathri Subramani.

"The day we came to know that Hameedha Bee was 103, we took special care of her," NDTV quoted the village administrative officer as saying.

The officer added that as the family has lost her Aadhaar card, her age was based on information provided by the family but there were no records.

"We are trying to provide pension for the lady. Though she is from a different taluka, we are working expeditiously to provide Hameedha Bee old age pension," officials told news agency PTI.

Hameedha Bee, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was treated at the General Hospital in Ambur for a week, had responded well to the treatment and recovered, authorities claimed.

Officers said that the local village officer and his assistant have been specifically assigned to take care of Hameedha Bee in the backdrop of the allegations.

"Even today, we visited her; gave her fruits and she is doing good. We have thoroughly inquired about allegations of harassment and all steps are in place to ensure that they are safe," the officer said. Health workers are "sensitising the people that the elderly woman tested negative during exit screening and she has also gone through a seven-day quarantine after recovery," the senior officer added.

