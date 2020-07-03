Seven-Yr-Old Girl In Tamil Nadu Raped & Murdered, Neighbour Arrested

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by a man in Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai. The accused has been arrested.

The child went missing on June 30. When searches failed to locate her, her family lodged a complaint with the police the next day.

During investigation, police found the body of a child in a deserted location near her village. They learnt that the girl was last seen with a neighbour.

"A youth, living near the child's house had taken her to a temple and local people also had seen them together. Later, this man had taken her to a secluded place where he sexually assaulted and killed her," a police official told PTI.

The accused, 25, confessed to raping and killing the child. The body of the victim bore signs of injuries and assault. The body has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.

The autopsy reportedly found that "the report corroborates the confession of the accused."

A case of rape and murder has been filed under IPC sections, the POCSO Act for aggravated penetrative sexual assault and the SC/ST Act, The Tribune reported.

The family refused to accept the body, protesting against the crime and seeking government intervention.

