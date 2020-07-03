Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore Town Panchayat Driver Arrested For Harassing Woman Sanitary Worker

A female sanitary worker tried to commit suicide after being sexually harassed multiple times by a driver employed by the panchayat of Irugur, Coimbatore.

The assaulter, identified as Raja Durai, was arrested by the Singanallur police.

The woman started working as a sanitary staffer after her husband lost his job during the lockdown. She got the job and reported to Raja Durai, who was a permanent employee of the town panchayat and was responsible for allotting roles.

"Initially, Raja told the woman to collect Rs 100 as fine from the people roaming without a mask. One day, Raja Durai made the woman work for an extra hour and told her he will drop her at home in a car. On the way, he harassed her and she had to escape after an ordeal," a family member told The News Minute.

On informing the contractor about not being able to work under Raja, she was assigned the job of garbage collection from the street.

"She then started to collect garbage from door to door and was shocked to find Raja Durai in one of the homes. Once again Raja Durai made advances and attempted to harass her. She ran back to her home and attempted to kill herself. Her sister who came home saw her faint and rescued her," the relative said.

