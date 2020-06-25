News

Tamil Nadu: Father-Son Duo's Custodial Death Sparks Outrage, Eyewitnesses Claim They Were Sexually Assaulted

Police took Jayaraj and his son Bennicks into custody for interrogation on June 19, for keeping their mobile accessories shop open amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu   |   25 Jun 2020 8:23 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Navya Singh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Tamil Nadu: Father-Son Duo

Image Credit: India Today

The custodial death of a father-son duo in Tamil Nadu has sparked widespread outrage and triggered protests across Sattankulam town of Thoothukudi district. The Madras High Court has directed police to submit a report on June 26 related to the deaths.

Police took Jayaraj and his son Bennicks into custody for interrogation on June 19, for keeping their mobile accessories shop open amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. They filed a case against the duo for not following the curfew rules. Later, they were sent to the Kovilpatti sub-jail.

Relatives of the duo alleged that both of them were brutally tortured and assaulted in custody.

31-year-old Bennicks on June 22 complained of breathing trouble, and was admitted to a local government-run hospital, where he died around 9 PM. The next day, Jayaraj, 59, also died in a hospital where he had been admitted allegedly due to some illness, Scroll.in reported.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami informed that four police officers, including two sub-inspectors, have been suspended following the incident. A cash relief of Rs 10 lakh has been announced for the victims' family.

"Jayaraj and Bennicks were thrashed again after they were taken to the police station, even as some of us were witnessing it from the entrance of the police station," the relatives of the duo said.

According to a Chennai-based news site called The Federal, eyewitnesses claimed that the two were sexually assaulted in police custody. They were sodomised with some hard object.

Both of them were allegedly bleeding profusely from their rectum when they were released from jail.

"Between 7 am and 12 pm on June 20, the father and son had changed at least seven lungies (waistcloth) each as they had become wet due to blood oozing from their rectums," The Federal quoted a friend of Bennick's as saying.

They were taken to a hospital, where the doctor declared them fit allegedly on the insistence of the local inspector.

Although the father and the son were taken to the judicial magistrate, they reportedly refrained from telling the truth because of threats from the police.

Some friends of Bennicks were present at the police station when the duo was taken into custody, and they alleged that for three hours, all they heard was screams of pain from both of them.

"Throughout the night, the duo cried for help and people residing about 500 meters away from the station could hear that," the eyewitness reportedly said.

In protest against the deaths, shops in the district remained closed on Wednesday, June 24.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Unnao Journalist Who Reported On Sand Mafia & Illegal Land Grabbers, Murdered

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian