Custodial Death Of Father-Son Duo In Tamil Nadu Sparks Massive Outrage, Protests Across Country

Many took to social media to raise their voices against the custodial killing of the father-son duo and demanded strict action against the perpetrators of the brutality using the hashtag #JusticeForJayrajAndFenix.

The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu   |   27 Jun 2020 6:52 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Vinay Prabhakar | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Image Credit: India Today

The brutal murder of two traders, Jayaraj P and his son J Benicks, in police custody has created massive outrage in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin. Many even compared the killings of George Floyd in the US in May that sparked worldwide outrage to the custodial deaths of the father son duo in Tamil Nadu.

A day after reports of the inhumane torture and death of two shopkeepers at the hands of Tamil Nadu Police came to light, residents of the state as well as netizens have been protesting, seeking action against the cops responsible for the deaths.

On Monday, police officers took P Jayaraj, who owned a mobile phone repair shop with his son Benicks into police custody as the store was open beyond coronavirus lockdown curfew. Later, his son went to the police station to enquire about his father.

Several eye-witnessed claim that the police had assaulted both of them and took turns to beat them up until they were profusely bleeding. Some also claim that the cops inserted metal objects into one of the victims' rectum.

The victims died in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at the hospital.

The issue is also being seen from a perspective of a caste-based atrocity after the Indian National Congress' twitter handle made public the caste names of the victims.

Celebrities, too, have taken to social media demanding action against those involved in the death of the duo.

Social activist Jayaram Venkatesan asked, "People say there are good cops and bad cops. What is the use of good cops if they don't stand by the victims and ensure justice for victims. Why are good cops not seeking the arrest of the killer police?"






The relatives of the two victims had said they would not accept the bodies till their demand was met, even as the post mortem was held at the Tirunelveli Government Hospital. The family of Jayaraj and Bennicks have demanded that a murder case be registered against two sub-inspectors.

However, they later accepted the bodies on Thursday, after they were assured that justice will be served.

Jayaraj's daughter Persis, said, "My brother and father were brutalised and their death has to be filed as dual murders and severe action should be taken against the policemen and we are hoping that this will happen."

Four policemen (two SIs and two constables) in the Sathankulam police station were suspended and the inspector in-charge had been transferred.

Arun Balagopalan, SP, Thoothukudi said, "These are serious allegations and we have initiated the action of suspension of two SIs and two constables and one transfer of an inspector."

However, public outcry has called the punishment insufficient.

