'COVID-19 Is A Rich Man's Disease': Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

Chief Minister K Palaniswami said that the pandemic is 'a big challenge' but the state government has been acting rigorously to contain the transmission of the deadly virus as the number daily positive cases reflect a dip.



However, he hit the wrong notes when he said that COVID-19 is 'a rich man's disease.'

While briefing the reporters about the coronavirus situation in the state, he said, "This is a rich man's disease. Where did the poor get it? They (rich) brought this disease from foreign countries. It is they (rich) who imported this from foreign countries. Poor isn't affected."

He described the outbreak and transmission of the novel coronavirus due to the rich individuals who visited foreign countries.

In another bizarre statement, he said, "One should understand that this disease didn't emerge from Tamil Nadu."

The Chief Minister, later, detailed the state's strategies to fight against COVID-19. He said that the state government proactively worked towards curbing the outbreak with the screening of air passengers and placing orders for medical equipment as early as January.

There were adequate stocks of ventilators, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and masks. Also, health workers have been toiling hard to treat patients.

He further went on to inform that a committee had been formed under Finance Secretary S Krishnan to finalise an exit strategy post the extended lockdown that is scheduled to end on May 3.

The Chief Minister said the exit strategy would be a 'phased' one and mentioned that the committee would also draw up a list of industries that would be permitted to operate after April 20.

Tamil Nadu reported another COVID-19 death on Thursday, April 16, taking the death toll in the state to 15.

