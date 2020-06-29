Tamil Nadu: Auto Driver Loses Life To 'Police Brutality', Cops Booked

Yet another case of alleged custodial torture and brutality has surfaced in Tamil Nadu. An auto driver lost his life in a hospital, 15 days after he was admitted there following alleged torture in police custody.

The family of the deceased, identified as N Kumaresan, claimed that he had been called for an inquiry regarding a land dispute case. However, the police allegedly thrashed the 25-year-old in custody, his family said.

After a day of the inquiry, Kumaresan returned home and didn't speak much.

Later, he started oozing out blood from his mouth and was rushed to a hospital in Surandai. He was subsequently moved to Thirunelveli government hospital.

The victim who was under treatment for 15 days at the Tirunelveli Government Hospital, died on June 27. In his petition to SP Suguna Singh, the victim's father Navaneethakrishnan said that his son told him that the suspects — SI Chandrasekar and constable Kumar — had caused severe injuries on his private parts, hands, legs and back on May 10.

"My son Kumaresan was an auto driver. I and Kumaresan were called to Veerakeralampudur police station on May 8 for an inquiry regarding a property dispute. During inquiry, Chandrasekar slapped my son repeatedly and abused him using filthy language. When my son rebuked, the SI warned him of dire consequences and sent him out," Navaneethakrishnan told The New Indian Express.

Doctors informed that Kumaresan's kidney and spleen were severely damaged. It was after this, that Kumaresan spoke about the alleged brutality by cops inside the police station.

He said that he had been warned by the cops, who had asked him not to speak to anybody about what happened inside the station. They allegedly threatened to harm his father.

After Kumaresan died, his relatives organised a protest demanding justice late last evening. A case has been registered against two police personnel, sub-inspector Chandrasekar and constable Kumar under section 174 (3) of IPC.

Nearly 200 people of Veerakeralampudur protested against police by blocking the Surandai-Alangulam road on June 27.

