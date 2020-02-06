Popular Tamil actor Vijay was questioned by officials of the Income Tax Department on Wednesday, February 5, on the sets of his upcoming film 'Master'. He was questioned in connection with alleged tax evasion by AGS Cinemas, that had produced Vijay's 'Bigil' last year.



The actor was shooting near Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC India) in Cuddalore district when around 3 pm, the officials arrived on the sets of the film. After questioning him, he was requested to head to Chennai to search his properties. The actor's homes in Chennai's Neelankarai and Saligramam is being searched by the officials.

According to The Hindu, a warrant was issued under the provisions of Section 132 of the Income Tax Act, 1961. "We had information that he had taken a huge amount in cash towards salary for his recent film Bigil," an official was quoted by the media.

The incident happened on the same day were raids were carried out at about 20 locations including the premises of AGS Entertainment and producer-financier Anbu Chezhian across Tamil Nadu.

In connection with Anbu, the officials have found unaccounted cash of ₹40 crore in Chennai and ₹17 crore in Madurai. The officials added that some evidence related to this was also found during the searches at AGS.

In 2017, the actor's movie 'Mersal' had received much ire from the Tamil Nadu BJP for scenes and dialogues criticising GST and demonetization. They had also demanded cuts in the movie, alleging that some dialogues portrayed false information about GST. His recent movies, Bigil and Sarkar too had criticised the GST and demonetisation.

Meanwhile, as the actor's fans are alleging vendetta, his supporters have urged them to maintain peace.