Thanks To US President Donald Trump, Taj Mahal's Tomb Replicas Are Getting Cleaned After 300 Years

By :  Reethu Ravi  
Published : 24 Feb 2020 9:32 AM GMT
While the Taj Mahal has been given the clay treatment five times in the past, the replicas were never cleaned.

From constructing a wall to hide slums to releasing water into River Yamuna to reduce the smell, India has gone above and beyond to please US President Donald Trump. The latest addition to this project is the cleaning of replicas of two graves inside the Taj Mahal, reported DW.

Since their installation more than 300 years ago, this is the first time that the replicas are being cleaned. A thick layer of clay will be applied to the replicas, followed by a wash with distilled water to clean them.

While the Taj Mahal has been given the clay treatment five times in the past, the replicas were never cleaned. The cleaning project is undertaken by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). ASI will also clean the chandelier above the graves with tamarind water. The entire monument will also be cleaned to remove dark spots on the walls and floors.

The real graves of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal lie in a chamber below the replicas. These are opened to the public only for three days a year, to pay tribute to the death anniversary of Shah Jahan.

The US President, First Lady Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka arrived at India today for a two-day visit. The entourage is slated to visit the Taj Mahal later today. However, Trump may not visit the actual grave as the entrance is just five feet high. According to the media, the president's security team, upon a recent visit to the monument, said that Trump will not bow down, even to see the 17th-century grave.

