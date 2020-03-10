Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain's Brother Arrested In Connection With Delhi Riots

Suspended AAP leader Tahir Hussain's step-brother, Shah Alam, was arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Monday, March 9, in connection with the Delhi riots. Three people who were sheltering Shah Alam were also held.

No FIR has been registered against Alam yet, whose name came up in the violence reported from northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh area.

According to reports, Delhi Police Crime Branch, during the initial investigation, had gathered information on Shah Alam's involvement in the violence. Alam was present in the building owned by Hussain from where people had hurled petrol bombs, which was also caught on camera.

Earlier, Tahir Hussain was arrested by Delhi Police following a court dismissing his plea seeking to surrender before it in connection with the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma during the northeast Delhi violence.

Also Read: AAP Suspends Councillor Tahir Hussain, Suspect In IB Staffer Ankit Sharma's Murder



