News On Tablighi Jamaat Patient Misbehaving, Spitting On Doctors Is Fake: AIIMS Raipur

Several reports flooded the internet claiming that a 16-year-old coronavirus patient who is a member of the Tablighi Jamaat misbehaved and spat on doctors in Chhattisgarh's Korba district.

According to The New Indian Express, Raipur MP and BJP leader Sunil Soni also claimed that the boy associated with the organisation had created "trouble-making" scenes as soon as he was shifted to the hospital.

The news was also picked up and aired by a regional news channel. However, the channel's report was later declared as 'fake' by the Chhattisgarh state fake news control and special monitoring cell.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Raipur (AIIMS) has stepped in, calling out on the fake news being fueled amid the coronavirus outbreak that has raised a nation-wide furore over a particular community.

Taking to Twitter, the hospital said, "A coronavirus positive minor from Korba district didn't spit on doctors or any staff of the AIIMS. He is taking medicines and cooperating with the staff as per the given protocol for COVID-19 patients. He is following the rules of isolation ward as prescribed."

अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान रायपुर प्रबंधन ने मेडिकल बुलेटिन के माध्यम से स्पष्ट किया है कि कोरबा के नाबालिग कोरोना वायरस के पॉजीटिव रोगी ने चिकित्सकों या अन्य किसी कर्मचारी पर थूकने का कोई प्रयास नहीं किया। रोगी निर्धारित प्रोटोकॉल के अनुरूप दवा ले रहा है. — AIIMS Raipur CG (@aiims_rpr) April 5, 2020

Reportedly, the BJP leader had termed the behaviour of the boy as "objectionable".

"Following the unacceptable ways of conduct shown by the boy who is a member of Tabligh-e-Jamaat, I have asked the AIIMS Raipur to create a separate ward or section for all Tablighi people arriving here," Sunil Soni said.

Salam Rizvi, the Chairman of the Chhattisgarh Wakf Board slammed Soni for his "preconceived" remarks.

"It's very unfortunate that someone in a responsible position of a Lok Sabha member is spreading such fake news when the state and the nation is waging a crucial battle against the COVID-19 outbreak," Rizvi said.

The boy was one among the 16 people, all members of Tablighi Jamaat, who were quarantined at a mosque in Purani Basti area of Katghora. They had arrived from Nagpur early last month.

After the sample of the boy tested positive, he was sent to AIIMS, Raipur on April 2 for treatment.

Twitter users widely criticised the peddling of the fake news and targeting of a community during the pandemic.

Dear BJP MP Sunil Soni, don't draw AIIMS Raipur in your rotten party politics.

AIIMS Raipur has denied any objectionable behavior/spitting by patients of Tablighi Jamaat.



I strongly condemn such petty behavior.. Aak thuu.

News of Tablighi Jamaat patient spitting on doctors fake, In a statement AIIMS Raipur said that the coronavirus patient from Korba district did not spit on staff. Fake news of a Tablighi Jamaat member "spitting and misbehaving" with doctors surfaced on social media.







