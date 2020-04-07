News

News On Tablighi Jamaat Patient Misbehaving, Spitting On Doctors Is Fake: AIIMS Raipur

By :  Palak Agrawal  
India   |   Published : 7 April 2020 1:37 PM GMT
News On Tablighi Jamaat Patient Misbehaving, Spitting On Doctors Is Fake: AIIMS Raipur

Image Credits: Pixabay (Representational)

The boy was one among the 16 people, all members of Tablighi Jamaat, who were quarantined at a mosque in Purani Basti area of Katghora. They had arrived from Nagpur, early last month.

Several reports flooded the internet claiming that a 16-year-old coronavirus patient who is a member of the Tablighi Jamaat misbehaved and spat on doctors in Chhattisgarh's Korba district.

According to The New Indian Express, Raipur MP and BJP leader Sunil Soni also claimed that the boy associated with the organisation had created "trouble-making" scenes as soon as he was shifted to the hospital.

The news was also picked up and aired by a regional news channel. However, the channel's report was later declared as 'fake' by the Chhattisgarh state fake news control and special monitoring cell.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Raipur (AIIMS) has stepped in, calling out on the fake news being fueled amid the coronavirus outbreak that has raised a nation-wide furore over a particular community.

Taking to Twitter, the hospital said, "A coronavirus positive minor from Korba district didn't spit on doctors or any staff of the AIIMS. He is taking medicines and cooperating with the staff as per the given protocol for COVID-19 patients. He is following the rules of isolation ward as prescribed."

Reportedly, the BJP leader had termed the behaviour of the boy as "objectionable".

"Following the unacceptable ways of conduct shown by the boy who is a member of Tabligh-e-Jamaat, I have asked the AIIMS Raipur to create a separate ward or section for all Tablighi people arriving here," Sunil Soni said.

Salam Rizvi, the Chairman of the Chhattisgarh Wakf Board slammed Soni for his "preconceived" remarks.

"It's very unfortunate that someone in a responsible position of a Lok Sabha member is spreading such fake news when the state and the nation is waging a crucial battle against the COVID-19 outbreak," Rizvi said.

The boy was one among the 16 people, all members of Tablighi Jamaat, who were quarantined at a mosque in Purani Basti area of Katghora. They had arrived from Nagpur early last month.

After the sample of the boy tested positive, he was sent to AIIMS, Raipur on April 2 for treatment.

Twitter users widely criticised the peddling of the fake news and targeting of a community during the pandemic.


Also Read: COVID-19: Animals Left To Die As Owners Abandon Pet Shops In Bengaluru

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Fact Check: Did Tablighi Jamaat Members Ask For Non-Veg Food And Defecate In Open?

Fact CheckFact Check: Did Tablighi Jamaat Members Ask For Non-Veg Food And Defecate In Open?

Quarantine 101: Here Is Why It Is Safe To Order In Your Favourite Fresh Meal Online

AwarenessQuarantine 101: Here Is Why It Is Safe To Order In Your Favourite Fresh Meal Online

Mumbai: 2 Hospitals Declared

NewsMumbai: 2 Hospitals Declared 'Containment Zone' After Many Nurses, Doctors Test Positive For COVID-19

Why Is Trump Cheerleading For The Unproven

NewsWhy Is Trump Cheerleading For The Unproven 'Corona' Drug?

News On Tablighi Jamaat Patient Misbehaving, Spitting On Doctors Is Fake: AIIMS Raipur

NewsNews On Tablighi Jamaat Patient Misbehaving, Spitting On Doctors Is Fake: AIIMS Raipur

Prepare

NewsPrepare 'Graded Plan' To Open Areas That Are Not COVID-19 Hotspots: PM Modi To Ministers