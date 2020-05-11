Delhi Police Probe Finds Tablighi Jamaat Chief's Audio Clip Was Doctored

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has said that the audio clip of Markaz head Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, in which he was heard asking Tablighi Jamaat members not to comply with social distancing may be "doctored" and manipulated using different audio files.

The audio clip has a mention in the FIR registered against the Maulana Saad for the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in March. The police have sent all the separate audio clips and the allegedly doctored clip to a forensic science laboratory.



Maulana Saad and six others linked to the management committee of the Alami Markaz Banglewali Masjid, the headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat, have been booked by the Police for culpable homicide not amounting to murder (IPC Section 304), for allegedly organising a gathering of nearly 2,000 people in Delhi's Nizamuddin area in March despite notices issued by authorities.

The FIR was filed based on a complaint by SHO (Hazrat Nizamuddin) Mukesh Walia, who alleged that "an audio recording purportedly by Maulana Mohd Saad was found in circulation on WhatsApp on March 21, in which the speaker was heard asking his followers to defy the lockdown and social distancing, and to attend the religious gathering of the Markaz".

Police found a laptop from the Markaz member who put out their audio clips and had gone through all. After scanning them, police found there are over 350 audio clips in three forms, raw clips of Markaz events; audio clips sent to their followers, and ones uploaded on their YouTube channel, Indian Express reported.

A Delhi Police team has not recovered any clip from the laptop that was mentioned in the FIR. During the investigation, it was also found that Saad's comments on police and religion that he allegedly made during other events were doctored and taken out of context.

