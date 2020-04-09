No Stones Pelted On Medical Team: Firozabad Police Calls Out Zee News's Misreporting On Tablighi Jamaat

On a report by Zee News's Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand segment published on April 6, it was claimed that a medical team escorting coronavirus-positive members of the Tablighi Jamaat was pelted with stones in Uttar Pradesh.

Zee News had also tweeted about this report. In reply to their tweet, the Firozabad police debunked the claim and asked the news outlet to delete their tweet.

"You are spreading false and misleading news when neither a medical team nor any ambulance has been pelted with stones in Firozabad district," the Firozabad police tweeted from their official handle.

"Delete your tweet immediately," the police added.





The tweet has been deleted and the report has also been updated however the Facebook post of the same report still carries the misleading headline.



This Facebook post has been shared almost 2000 times with over 7000 reactions, as of April 8, 2:30 PM.





The updated Zee News article titled, "4 Tablighi Jamaat Peiple hiding in the Persian mosque in Firozabad are corona positive (Translated to English)" says that "All these Jamaatis are from Bihar, and they were hiding in the Salman Farsi Mosque of Durgesh Nagar, which comes under the Rasulpur area of ​​Firozabad."



"Apart from these, the tests were conducted on 11 Jamaatis from Gujarat who was living in the mosque in the Ramgarh area. All these have escaped the grip of the coronavirus. Their tests have come negative," the report further states.

As of April 8, Uttar Pradesh has reported Uttar Pradesh has 326 confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of which 302 are active. There have been 3 deaths in the state and 21 people have recovered.

