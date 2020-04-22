Tablighi Jamaat Leader Maulana Saad Urges COVID-19 Survivors To Donate Blood Plasma

Tablighi Jamaat leader, Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, on Tuesday, April 21, urged COVID-19 survivors to donate blood plasma for the infected people.

Saad issued a letter on Tuesday stating that he and some other members of the organisation have self-quarantined themselves. He also said that most of the members who were quarantined tested negative for the COVID-19. On Monday, he had appealed his followers to pray at home on the occasion of Ramzan. The Delhi Police had booked him earlier this month for organising a religious congregation amid the lockdown in Delhi's Nizamuddin area in March.

"Even from amongst the ones who tested positive for the disease, a majority of them have now undergone treatment and are now cured while I and a few others are still under quarantine. It is required that such people who are now cured of this disease should donate blood plasma to others who are still fighting the disease and are under treatment," Saad was quoted as saying by India Today.

Meanwhile, several Jamaat members in Tamil Nadu, who recovered from COVID-19, have come forward to donate their blood plasma for the clinical trial of plasma therapy, following Saad's appeal.

Mohammad Jaffar, a Tablighi Jamaat attendee who had tested positive for COVID-19, is currently under home quarantine after being discharged from the hospital on April 16 and is one among the many who have agreed to donate blood.