Coronavirus: Hyderabad Police Book Local Tablighi Jamaat leader, 10 Members

11 members of the Tablighi Jamaat have been booked by the Hyderabad police, including eight foreigners who visited the city on a tourist visa and were allegedly involved in preaching activities.

According to a report by The News Minute, the Telangana state president of the organisation, Ikram Ali, has also been booked after foreigners were given shelter at the local office despite the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state.

The case was registered under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 and 270 (Acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code, besides the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the Foreigners Act, 1946.

"Eight of them are foreigners while three of them are Indians. Of the three Indians, one is the state president (Ikram Ali) and one is the secretary of the organisation. The third is a guide who brought the foreigners from Korutla in Jagtial district to Hyderabad," Habeebnagar Station House Officer (SHO) P Shiva Chandra said.

The SHO informed that they had come to India on a tourist visa but they had violated the conditions of the visa and were found to be indulging in religious preaching.

All those who attended the congregation in New Delhi have now been traced along with their contacts. The Telangana government is now planning on registering further cases across police stations located in the areas that members of the Jamaat visited.

Reportedly, the Ramagundam police and the Karimnagar police have also registered a case against a group of 10 Indonesian preachers from the Tablighi Jamaat who tested positive for COVID-19.

Police investigation revealed that the Indonesians travelled in coach number S9 of the Andhra Pradesh Sampark Kranti (train no 12708), to reach Ramagundam on March 14. They then visited a local mosque and travelled to Karimnagar in a private vehicle, where they stayed for two more days.

Eight more Indonesians and 12 nationals from Kyrgyzstan were traced in Hyderabad's Mallepally mosque. The entire area has now been sealed off and has been labelled as the main containment zones in the city.

Further, 12 Vietnamese preachers who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat were also traced to Nalgonda town and quarantined.

The Telangana government had directed the attendees of the congregation to report themselves to officials. The government added that all the attendees and their contacts have been traced and it is conducting tests and providing them with free treatment.

