Watch| Syrian Dad Teaches Daughter To Laugh As Bomb Drops, To Keep Her From Getting Scared

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Published : 18 Feb 2020 2:35 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-02-18T20:08:41+05:30
Image Credits: News18

The father - Abdullah has taught her four-year-old daughter - Selva to laugh every time a bomb drops by pretending it's a game in order to keep her from getting scared.

A heartbreaking video of a father-daughter duo from Syria has gone viral over the Internet. In the video, the father has made a "game" out of the conflict situation and constant bombing in the country.

The father, Abdullah, has taught her four-year-old daughter, Selva, to laugh every time a bomb drops by pretending it's a game in order to keep her from getting scared.

In the 20 seconds video, the little girl can be seen laughing with her father when a bomb drops in the vicinity.

In the video, the father can be heard asking, "Is this an aeroplane or a shell?", to which the daughter replies that its a shell.

"We're going to laugh when it drops," the father says seconds before the shell drops and the duo laughs.

The post has attracted thousands of likes and comments from social media users who expressed their sadness, but also praised the "heroic" parents for "suppressing their fears for their own child."

The video has come at the time of heavy bombing in Idlib, one of the last opposition-held strongholds in Syria. The city houses thousands of Syrians and refugees.

The video has been taken from TRT World.

