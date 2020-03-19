Suspected Coronavirus Patient Commits Suicide At Delhi Hospital, Jumps Off Seventh Floor

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old man, suspected to be infected with coronavirus, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday. The incident took place soon after he was admitted to the hospital's isolation ward by airport authorities as a coronavirus suspect.

"The Nodal Officer informed us about the man who was brought from Delhi's Indira Gandhi airport as a suspected coronavirus patient. He was admitted today at about 9 pm. He committed suicide today by jumping off the Super Speciality Block building," the police said in a statement.

The patient was not found in the room when the doctors reached. A doctor saw a body lying on the floor at around 9.15 pm and he was declared dead on spot.

"During preliminary inquiry it has revealed that the man hails from Punjab and he was staying in Sydney for the past one year. He had travelled to Delhi on an Air India flight," they said.

The 35-year-old man had complained of a headache after he returned from Australia. His samples have been collected for testing and the reports are awaited.

As of now, India has reported more than 150 active coronavirus cases. In view of the spread of epidemic, Section 144 has been imposed in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Karnataka.

As the coronavirus bears down on the country and its health care system, doctors fear their hard choices amid limited resources. Hospitals are switching to the most urgent procedures to prepare for the increasing number of patients. Operating rooms have been converted to isolate and treat the infected.

Amid all the panic, patients suspected to have been infected with coronavirus are afraid of surviving with the virus. Fear has engulfed people after the outbreak of the pandemic. The unfortunate incident that took place at Delhi's hospital explains how people are scared and fearful of their survival.

