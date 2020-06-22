Shocked At Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, 12-Yr-Old Fan Ends Life In Uttar Pradesh

Disturbed by actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, a 12-year-old child allegedly hung himself to death at his residence in Meerut's Hapur locality on Saturday, June 20.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sarvesh Mishra said that there was no immediate trigger. The boy's family claimed that the boy would stay glued to the television, watching news of Sushant's death, The Times Of India reported.

Police said that the boy was at home with his mother, grandmother and elder sister, when he went to a room upstairs, locked the door from inside and hanged himself with a cloth. His father is an engineer with a private firm in Greater Noida.

At the family's insistence, the post-mortem was not conducted.

This is not the sole incident of suicide in connection to Sushant's demise. A day before, on Friday, June 19. A 10-year-old boy in Siliguri, West Bengal, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his house. He was reportedly a fan of the actor and was disturbed at his sudden death.

A 15-year-old girl died by suicide in Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Thursday, June 17. A diary that was recovered had notes on actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide at his home in Bandra, Mumbai, on June 14.

A 16-year-old boy from Subhash Nagar, Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly died by suicide after being termed as a transgender by people around him. The class 10 student hanged himself. He was bullied for his effeminate nature.

"A day before ending his life, my brother had said when an actor like Sushant Singh could commit suicide, then he too could do it," the deceased's younger brother had said.

The Logical Indian Take

Success is not synonymous with happiness and peace of mind, according to experts. A person may be extremely successful, rich and popular, and yet harbour demons like extreme anxiety and depression inside them. On the other hand, a person engaged in a menial job may not.

The stigma around depression affects the rich and the poor alike. It is pervasive and tragic. There is absolutely nothing wrong with having mental health issues, just as there is nothing wrong with battling issues like high blood pressure or a broken leg.

There is always hope, no matter how difficult one's circumstances are. No matter how devastating defeats are. Hope is essential. While it is not easy for those suffering from depression and other mental illnesses to gather hope and courage, people around them can always play a huge role in motivating them.

Those battling depression should know that there is help, and the struggle will not last forever. Besides their loved ones, there are mental health experts always ready to provide treatment and cure the illness.

If you feel depressed and lonely, know that you are not alone. There are several NGOs across the country that are committed to helping you during crisis. In times of need, you may contact the following national helpline number: AASRA - 022 2754 6669

