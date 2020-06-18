Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Abetment of Suicide Case Filed Against Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar In Bihar Court

A case was filed against bollywood directors Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actor Salman Khan, producer Ekta Kapoor, and four others in a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death.



Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha from Muzaffarpur has filed a case against eight people under Sections 306, 109, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide.

Talking to ANI, the advocate said, "In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step.

The untimely death of the bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput sent shockwaves across the film industry. The "MS Dhoni" fame actor was found hanging in his house in Bandra on the afternoon of June 14.



This action came days after Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam tweeted that the young actor had been shelved from seven films that he had signed and that it was the ruthlessness of the film industry that took his life. His tweet read,

छिछोरे हिट होने के बाद #सुशांत_सिंह_राजपूत ने सात फिल्में साइन की थी।

छह महीने में उसके हाथ से सारी फिल्में निकल गई थीं।क्यों ?

फ़िल्म इंडस्ट्री की निष्ठुरता एक अलग लेवल पर काम करती है।

इसी निष्ठुरता ने एक प्रतिभावान कलाकार को मार डाला।

सुशांत को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि!#RIPSushant — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) June 14, 2020

Following the demise of the actor, a lot of people came to the forefront to voice against the unfair treatment meted out to the actor by the film fraternity.



Actor, Saif Ali Khan recently hit out at people who are "talking rubbish "on social media during the time of the tragedy. Khan further said that Bollywood is "famously competitive", and those pretending to care for Rajput was a sign of "ultimate hypocrisy" and an "insult" to the dead.

Among the many names who called out the hypocrisy of several industry insiders for their 'empty' notes of condolences, was also director Shekhar Kapur, who is a shocking tweet, revealed that he was aware that Sushant was deeply suffering.

I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 15, 2020

Ranvir Shorey too spoke about the "inherited privilege" that the elite club of Bollywood enjoys and gets to decide who will be a star.



Earlier, Karan Johar one of the accused was badly trolled on his post condoling the death of the actor. Many people called him out for his derogatory statement on Sushant on his talk show 'Koffee With Karan'.

Recently Ekta Kapoor expressed her displeasure and shock at being charged with abetment of suicide in Sushant's death. In a long post on Instagram, she penned down her feelings.

"Thank you for filing a case against me for not casting Sushi (Sushant Singh Rajput). That too when I launched them. I cannot tell how sad I am to see such a twisted and complicated theory. Please let Sushant's friends and family peacefully celebrate his passing. The truth will come out soon. I don't believe it at all," she wrote.

Currently, Mumbai Police is investigating the cause of the actor's death which has been cited by many as a planned murder.

