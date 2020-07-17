"Didn't Realise Rank Is Important": Gujarat Cop Who Stopped State Health Minister's Son Now Wishes To Become IPS Officer

Days after stepping up to the Gujarat health minister's son and his friend for violating night curfew and not wearing masks, a female constable from Surat, Sunita Yadav, decided to resign from duty as she was threatened and abused for doing her duty.

The cop has now expressed her desire to be an IPS officer. She believes she could have handled the scuffle with the minister's soon in a much better way if she had powers of an IPS officer.

Yadav has now decided to prepare for the civil services exam.

"To be an IPS officer was always my goal. But, I did not find much time for preparations. Then I was selected as a Lok Rakshak (fixed pay constable) three years back. At that time, I did not realise that rank is also important," she said.



"If I was an IPS officer, that issue would have been resolved on the spot without getting stretched this far. I need a break to start preparations for (civil services) exam," she added.

While the constable has maintained that she has resigned from service after the incident, senior police officials have denied her claim.

Gujarat's Minister of State for Health Kumar Kanani's son, Prakash Kanani, and two of his friends were arrested on July 12 for allegedly violating lockdown and night curfew orders in Surat, a senior police official had stated.

An FIR was filed and they were arrested after Yadav pulled up the three friends for lockdown and curfew violations and a video of a heated exchange between them went viral on social media. After the argument, Sunita Yadav called her senior, who asked her to leave the spot. The agitated cop who was threatened for doing her duty then resigned.

The trio was however released on bail.



