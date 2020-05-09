"Palghar Lynching Could Have Been Avoided": Maha Govt Sends SP On Leave For Not Acting Against Rumours

Maharastra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, on Thursday, sent Palghar Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh on forced leave three weeks after three men including two sadhus and their driver were lynched by villagers in Palghar on suspicion of being child-lifters.

Deshmukh earlier visited Gadhchinchle village in Palghar, accompanied by the State DGP Subodh Jaiswal and officers from the state CID. The case is now under investigation, The Indian Express reported.

The government had previously suspended five policemen of Kasa police station and transferred 35 of them, under whose jurisdiction the incident took place. Almost 110 villagers have also been arrested in the case.

According to sources the police were well aware of the rumour mongering in the area but did not take adequate steps to avoid the lynching, even after they received complaints from the local leaders and villagers.



In a video message, Deshmukh said that the decision to send Palghar SP on forced leave was taken after meeting the elected representatives and locals of the area. Additional SP Palghar will be the interim in-charge.

"It was believed that if strict action had been taken to curb the rumour-mongering, the lynching could have been avoided," an official said.

Deshmukh also received various applications of the people who have been arrested, stating they were wrongly accused in the case.

On April 16, three men from Kandivali in Mumbai, who were driving to a funeral in Surat, were lynched by a group of villagers in Palghar district, allegedly suspecting them to be thieves and child-lifters. The situation had become tense following the incident as numerous fake news with communal angle were distributed. However, the state government had rejected the claims immediately and told that the unfortunate incident was a result of rumours.



