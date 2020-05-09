News

"Palghar Lynching Could Have Been Avoided": Maha Govt Sends SP On Leave For Not Acting Against Rumours

The decision was taken after Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh visited Gadhchinchle village and conversed with local leaders and villagers.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   9 May 2020 6:56 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
"Palghar Lynching Could Have Been Avoided": Maha Govt Sends SP On Leave For Not Acting Against Rumours

Maharastra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, on Thursday, sent Palghar Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh on forced leave three weeks after three men including two sadhus and their driver were lynched by villagers in Palghar on suspicion of being child-lifters.

Deshmukh earlier visited Gadhchinchle village in Palghar, accompanied by the State DGP Subodh Jaiswal and officers from the state CID. The case is now under investigation, The Indian Express reported.

The government had previously suspended five policemen of Kasa police station and transferred 35 of them, under whose jurisdiction the incident took place. Almost 110 villagers have also been arrested in the case.

According to sources the police were well aware of the rumour mongering in the area but did not take adequate steps to avoid the lynching, even after they received complaints from the local leaders and villagers.

In a video message, Deshmukh said that the decision to send Palghar SP on forced leave was taken after meeting the elected representatives and locals of the area. Additional SP Palghar will be the interim in-charge.

"It was believed that if strict action had been taken to curb the rumour-mongering, the lynching could have been avoided," an official said.

Deshmukh also received various applications of the people who have been arrested, stating they were wrongly accused in the case.

On April 16, three men from Kandivali in Mumbai, who were driving to a funeral in Surat, were lynched by a group of villagers in Palghar district, allegedly suspecting them to be thieves and child-lifters. The situation had become tense following the incident as numerous fake news with communal angle were distributed. However, the state government had rejected the claims immediately and told that the unfortunate incident was a result of rumours.

Also Read: Vizag Gas Leak: Company Did Not Have Environmental Clearance, NGT Issues Notice To LG Polymers India

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

I'm media enthusiast, a realist who is learning to adjust the sails of media and keeping nothing off limits from work. I like to write and debate the way it matters.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian