Send Migrants Home Within 15 Days, Withdraw Lockdown Violation Complaints: SC Tells Govt

In the suo motu cognizance of the migrant crisis during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court directed the Centre, the States and Union Territories to identify the migrant workers and transport them back to their natives within 15 days.

The apex court asked the Centre to ensure the provision of 'shramik' trains within 24-hours of the demand raised by the particular state or UT.

Among other measures, the top court also directed the states and UTs to consider withdrawal of cases filed against migrant workers under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, for violating the lockdown norms, attempting to walk to native places, crowding at stations etc.

Counselling centres need to be established to help transported migrant workers again find a way back for return travel and earn if they wish to.

States and UTs have to set up help desks that will assist the displaced workers to avail employment opportunities, and carry out skill-mapping to rehabilitate them. The receiving states will then submit schemes to provide employment accordingly.

List for identification of migrant workers needs to be prepared in a streamlined manner.

According to the LiveLaw report, the case will be further heard on July 8 to take stock of developments.

The verdict was delivered by the Bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MR Shah.

Earlier on May 27, the Supreme Court issued a slew of directions to ensure travel, food and shelter to all migrants free of cost, adding the bus and train fares will be shared by the states.

