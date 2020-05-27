'Lapses On Part Of Centre, States': SC Orders Govt To Provide Travel, Shelter, Food To Migrants Free Of Cost

Steeping up to rescue migrant workers who were stranded across states amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Centre and states to provide immediate measures for travel, shelter and food to migrant workers free of cost.

The statement came as the SC observed that there have been lapses on the part of the central as well as various state governments in handling such cases.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MR Shah issued notices to the Centre, state governments and administrations of union territories, seeking their response on steps taken to address the miseries of migrant workers.

The court has now decided to hear the matter on May 28.

The top court bench also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist the court on the issue pertaining to migrant labourers.

A bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan on Tuesday said that it was taking suo motu cognizance of media reports highlighting the plight of migrants. The bench also said that the government and the states had taken measures "yet there have been inadequacies and certain lapses".

"We are of the view that effective concentrated efforts are required to redeem the situation," the bench said.

The order pointed to how the media reports had been "continuously showing the unfortunate and miserable conditions of migrant labourers" walking on-foot and cycles from long distances.

"They have also been complaining of not being provided food and water by the administration at places where they were stranded or in the way i.e. highways from which they proceeded on-foot, cycles or other modes of transport," the apex court said, holding that "this section of the society needs succour and help" by the governments concerned.

The top court's order comes 10 days after another bench refused to entrtain an petition that demanded immediate relief for stranded workers. The SC bench also remarked: "How can we (migrants) stop them from walking".

This was the first time since the lockdown that the SC had practically refused to order the government to make arrangements for the migrant workers.

