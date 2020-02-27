[Video] Telangana Police Kick Father Pleading For Daughter's Body

A disturbing video of police kicking the father of a girl who allegedly committed suicide in Telangana has gone viral. The man's daughter, B Sandhya Rani, was a first-year student of Narayana Junior College in Patancheru. She was found hanging in the hostel's bathroom.

In the video, the father, S Chandrasekhar, can be seen being kicked by the police when he tried to block police officers from carrying his daughter's body to the Government Area hospital in Patancheru.

Chandrasekhar, who had registered a case of negligence against the college management on Tuesday, February 25, can be seen falling on the police's feet, begging them not to take his daughter's body away.

Very disturbing... Body of 16-year-old girl who died under suspicious circumstances at private junior college in #Patancheru being shifted at breakneck speed by @TelanganaPolice; girl's father who wanted to stop & ask questions is kicked by the policeman; where is empathy?? @ndtv pic.twitter.com/QcoUsnBuY1 — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) February 26, 2020

"The girl committed suicide day before yesterday. Her body was in the mortuary and some agitators, and kin of hers, broke the glass of mortuary today and tried to take the body to the main road to stop the traffic possibly. Police tried to bring it back, and in the process, her father tried to obstruct police. One of the policemen seems to have kicked him. The video has been examined, and action has been initiated," The Indian Express quoted SP of Sangareddy district Chandana Deepti as saying.



"The police were trying to prevent the agitators taking the law into their own hands at the mortuary, yet, suitable action will be taken for any wilful misbehaviour exhibited by the officers on duty, as alleged in the video," she added, ensuring that action will be taken against the accused police constable.

Calling the incident "unfortunate", the circle inspector of BDL Bhanur police station Ram Reddy said that the video clip does not reveal what led to the incident.

"Stones were pelted at us. They broke open the doors of mortuary and tried to take away the body forcibly. They wanted to take away the body to the college hostel and sit on a protest demanding justice. We had to take the body back from them, and in the process, it happened accidentally," he said.

He ensured that the girl's body will be handed over to the parents after the autopsy.

While the family of the girl has been protesting against police inaction, Deepti refuted the claim, saying: "As per the contents of the complaint, a case has been registered under section 304A of IPC. The investigation has to happen first. Prima facie it's a suicide. PME was done only today. We are awaiting the report. Unless the investigation concludes, you can't say anything."

