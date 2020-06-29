100 Cases Of Suicide, 1,500 Domestic Violence Complaints In Ludhiana During Lockdown: Police

During the nationwide lockdown, 100 cases of suicide and 1,500 complaints of domestic violence were registered by the police in Ludhiana, Punjab, the police said on Sunday, June 28. The numbers saw a sharp rise from 60 cases of suicide and 850 domestic violence complaints before the lockdown.

"Suicide and domestic violence cases have increased during lockdown in Ludhiana, Punjab. 60 suicide cases and 850 complaints of domestic violence were reported before lockdown this year. During lockdown, 100 cases of suicide and 1,500 domestic violence complaints have been registered," Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Akhil Chaudhary told ANI.

"Preliminary probe suggests that depression, unemployment and financial problems are some of the reasons behind suicides," the officer said, adding that the police had also observed that suicidal tendencies were increasing in the people belonging to the age group of 30-40.

During the lockdown, there has been a surge in cases of suicide and domestic violence across the globe.

Recently, a survey conducted by the Tamil Nadu Women's Collective in 62 villages in the state showed that at least 81% of families reported some form of domestic violence during the lockdown. Meanwhile in Maharashtra, the government has received over 4,000 domestic violence complaints during this period. According to Jharkhand government data, over five people die by suicide daily in the state during the lockdown and unlock 1.0.

"The mental health of a COVID-19 patient and his family members is being compromised amid the current situation. Symptoms of people having OCD have also been increased," Dr Nidhi Agarwal, assistant professor of clinical psychologist department, CMC Hospital told the news agency.

Stating that there has been a surge in domestic violence cases, she said, "Now that people do not go out, they are staying in a close space which might result in arguments with other family members, further escalating to conflicts and domestic violence."

Also Read: Domestic Violence, Abuse Cases On The Rise Amid Lockdown: National Commission For Women