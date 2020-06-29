News

100 Cases Of Suicide, 1,500 Domestic Violence Complaints In Ludhiana During Lockdown: Police

The numbers saw a sharp rise from 60 cases of suicide and 850 domestic violence complaints before the lockdown.

The Logical Indian Crew
Punjab   |   29 Jun 2020 11:02 AM GMT
Writer : Reethu Ravi | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
100 Cases Of Suicide, 1,500 Domestic Violence Complaints In Ludhiana During Lockdown: Police

Image Credits: India.com

During the nationwide lockdown, 100 cases of suicide and 1,500 complaints of domestic violence were registered by the police in Ludhiana, Punjab, the police said on Sunday, June 28. The numbers saw a sharp rise from 60 cases of suicide and 850 domestic violence complaints before the lockdown.

"Suicide and domestic violence cases have increased during lockdown in Ludhiana, Punjab. 60 suicide cases and 850 complaints of domestic violence were reported before lockdown this year. During lockdown, 100 cases of suicide and 1,500 domestic violence complaints have been registered," Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Akhil Chaudhary told ANI.

"Preliminary probe suggests that depression, unemployment and financial problems are some of the reasons behind suicides," the officer said, adding that the police had also observed that suicidal tendencies were increasing in the people belonging to the age group of 30-40.

During the lockdown, there has been a surge in cases of suicide and domestic violence across the globe.

Recently, a survey conducted by the Tamil Nadu Women's Collective in 62 villages in the state showed that at least 81% of families reported some form of domestic violence during the lockdown. Meanwhile in Maharashtra, the government has received over 4,000 domestic violence complaints during this period. According to Jharkhand government data, over five people die by suicide daily in the state during the lockdown and unlock 1.0.

"The mental health of a COVID-19 patient and his family members is being compromised amid the current situation. Symptoms of people having OCD have also been increased," Dr Nidhi Agarwal, assistant professor of clinical psychologist department, CMC Hospital told the news agency.

Stating that there has been a surge in domestic violence cases, she said, "Now that people do not go out, they are staying in a close space which might result in arguments with other family members, further escalating to conflicts and domestic violence."

Also Read: Domestic Violence, Abuse Cases On The Rise Amid Lockdown: National Commission For Women

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Reethu Ravi

Reethu Ravi

Trainee Digital Journalist

Usually found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of the universe. But mostly, I tell stories.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian