Dismayed Over "Hate-Filled Situation" In Delhi, Actress Subhadra Mukherjee Quits BJP

Dismayed over the recent "hate-filled situation" in Delhi, Bengali actor Subhadra Mukherjee resigned from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday.

She had joined the BJP in 2013. Mukherjee had earlier said that she was not against the new citizenship law if it did not discriminate between citizens based on their religious identity.

The BJP, however, hopes that she will reconsider her decision.

"I had joined the party with a lot of hope and optimism. But, the recent violence in Delhi, the growing atmosphere of hatred and violence, made me feel disturbed," NDTV quoted Subhadra Mukherjee as saying.

"Why should brothers cut each other's throats in the name of religion? I was disturbed after hearing the news of deaths of over 40 people," Mukherjee, who has submitted her resignation letter to BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh, added.

Mukherjee said that she refuses to be associated with "this brand of politics" where people are judged by their religion instead of as fellow humans. Senior BJP leader Shamik Bhattacharya, referring to Mukherjee's statement, said that the party has never "diluted" its ideology over any issue.

"We have spoken on the issue of differentiating between refugees and infiltrators since the 50s. We also believe in the inclusiveness of India and the violence in Delhi was not the handiwork of the BJP," Bhattacharya said.

"We hope she will reconsider her decision," he added. Mukherjee clarified that she was not against the new citizenship law if it did not discriminate between citizens based on religious identity.

