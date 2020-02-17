CISF Officer Gives CPR To Unconscious Passenger At Kolkata Airport, Saves Life

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel saved a man's life at the Kolkata Airport, by performing a life-saving procedure. The incident took place on February 15, when a male passenger, J Roy Chowdhury, collapsed after complaining of chest pain near the Security Hold Area of the airport.

Chowdhury was scheduled to travel to Bagdogra by a GoAir flight when he collapsed at the airport at around 11:30 am on Saturday.

Sub-Inspector Partha Bose stepped up and rushed to help the passenger and gave him Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), to help him regain consciousness.

CPR, an emergency procedure that combines chest compression with artificial ventilation is performed to restore spontaneous blood circulation and breathing in a person who is in cardiac arrest.

Assistant Inspector General, Public Relations Officer, CISF, Hemendra Singh, said, "Sub Inspector Partha Bose rushed to the passenger and found him unconscious, his breathing was unstable. Mr Bose gave cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the passenger with the help of another colleague following which the passenger regained his senses."

The passenger later regained his senses.

Doctors from Medica Hospital reached the spot and provided necessary treatment to the patient. They appreciated the life-saving response and CPR given by CISF personnel.

Chowdhury also said that he was very thankful to CISF personnel for saving his life.

In a similar incident that took place on January 2, two CISF men saved the life of a passenger by giving him CPR at Delhi airport. The passenger was travelling to Udaipur, Rajasthan, by Vistara Airlines.





