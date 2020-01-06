News

JNU Attack Sparks Nationwide Student Protests As Universities Unite Against Goons

The Logical Indian Crew India

January 6th, 2020 / 10:37 AM / Updated 6 hours ago

students protest JNU attack

Image Credits: Ramprasad

 

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi was taken over by masked miscreants armed with hammers, sticks and iron rods on Sunday, January 5. The mob of at least 50 people barged into college hostels, went on a rampage leaving at least 26 people seriously injured. Several students and teachers were grievously injured, including JNU Students’ Union(JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh and General Secretary Satish Chandra Yadav.

To protest against the attack and stand in solidarity with the injured students and teachers, university students across the country came out in protest.

Delhi

Demanding action against the attack on students of JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia University(JMI) students protested outside the Delhi police headquarters on Sunday night.

Late on Sunday night, protests also erupted in Aligarh Muslim University(AMU).

Mumbai

Students from various colleges across the city came out in large numbers at Gateway of India demanding action against the goons that unleashed violence on JNU students.

Former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid was also part of the protest and lead the chants.

Students of Indian Institute Of Technology(IIT) Bombay also gathered at the campus in solidarity with JNU students.

Pune

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) students in Pune gathered to condemn the attack on JNU students and teachers.

Bengaluru

On Sunday night, National Law University students in Bengaluru held a silent protest at the university campus. The students lit candles in solidarity with the attacked students and teachers.

Hyderabad

Students and members of Students’ Federation of India(SFI) of the University of Hyderabad took out a protest march late night on Sunday.

Thiruvananthapuram

The Students’ Federation of India’s(SFI) Kerala unit took out a protest march to the Accountant General’s office in the city in solidarity with JNU students.

Kolkata

Students of Jadavpur University took out a protest march late night on Sunday in solidarity with JNU students.

Also Read: From JNU To IIT, Students Across Universities Mobilise To Fight Against Privatisation Of Education

Contributors

Written by : Reethu Ravi

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

