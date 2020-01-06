JNU Attack Sparks Nationwide Student Protests As Universities Unite Against Goons
January 6th, 2020 / 10:37 AM / Updated 6 hours ago
Image Credits: Ramprasad
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi was taken over by masked miscreants armed with hammers, sticks and iron rods on Sunday, January 5. The mob of at least 50 people barged into college hostels, went on a rampage leaving at least 26 people seriously injured. Several students and teachers were grievously injured, including JNU Students’ Union(JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh and General Secretary Satish Chandra Yadav.
To protest against the attack and stand in solidarity with the injured students and teachers, university students across the country came out in protest.
Delhi
Demanding action against the attack on students of JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia University(JMI) students protested outside the Delhi police headquarters on Sunday night.
WATCH: Jamia Students protest outside the Delhi Police headquarters!
“Delhi Police de Aazadi.” #JamiaWithJNU pic.twitter.com/5uDSAcgo45
— Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) January 5, 2020
Late on Sunday night, protests also erupted in Aligarh Muslim University(AMU).
AMU Students protesting against Delhi Police.
AMU with JNU. stay Strong.#JNUViolence #JNUViolence #JNUattack @India_Resists #JNUSU #JNUProtests pic.twitter.com/srK1uRDC4U
— The Aligarian (@TheAligarian) January 5, 2020
Mumbai
Students from various colleges across the city came out in large numbers at Gateway of India demanding action against the goons that unleashed violence on JNU students.
Former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid was also part of the protest and lead the chants.
Unreal atmosphere in Mumbai! Protest against JNU violence – it's 2:17 am right now!
Location: Outside Gateway of India, Mumbai
Look at the crowd. @UmarKhalidJNU leads the chant of "Stand With JNU!"#MumbaiMidnightVigil pic.twitter.com/5LxSBmnxt9
— Meghnad Bose (@MeghnadBose93) January 5, 2020
Students of Indian Institute Of Technology(IIT) Bombay also gathered at the campus in solidarity with JNU students.
Students from IIT Bombay protested against violence in JNU @Shehla_Rashid#StayStrongJNU #JNUAttack pic.twitter.com/DuYX8rbNZO
— Shubham Tupkar (@shubh_tupkar918) January 5, 2020
Pune
The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) students in Pune gathered to condemn the attack on JNU students and teachers.
FTII comes out in support of JNU.
Now Trending On Twitter #AkhilBhartiyaViolenceParishad#JNUProtests #JNUViolence #jnusu #SOSJNU #JNUAttack#JNUUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/xQbmDGnbSN
— Ankush Choubey (@iankushchoubey) January 5, 2020
Bengaluru
On Sunday night, National Law University students in Bengaluru held a silent protest at the university campus. The students lit candles in solidarity with the attacked students and teachers.
National Law University Bengaluru in solidarity with #JNU pic.twitter.com/W90qMlfbDt
— Ramprasad (@ramprasadp20) January 5, 2020
Hyderabad
Students and members of Students’ Federation of India(SFI) of the University of Hyderabad took out a protest march late night on Sunday.
#Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad Students Union members took out a march late on Sunday night, protesting #JNUAttack.#JNUCampus #JNUProtests pic.twitter.com/uW2T6vV5AJ
— 𝕽𝖎𝖆𝖟 𝕬𝖍𝖒𝖊𝖉 (@karmariaz) January 5, 2020
Thiruvananthapuram
The Students’ Federation of India’s(SFI) Kerala unit took out a protest march to the Accountant General’s office in the city in solidarity with JNU students.
Student's Federation of India (SFI) take out a protest march in Thiruvananthapuram against the violence unleashed by ABVP at JNU.#SOSJNU #JNUattack #JNUProtests pic.twitter.com/Xe02nfOBwe
— Korah Abraham (@thekorahabraham) January 5, 2020
Kolkata
Students of Jadavpur University took out a protest march late night on Sunday in solidarity with JNU students.
#Jadavpur university students march in protest in #Kolkata #JNUViolence pic.twitter.com/ijUsQf3VcC
— Indrojit | ইন্দ্রজিৎ (@iindrojit) January 5, 2020
Written by : Reethu Ravi
Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh