Gujarat College Forces 68 Girls To Remove Underwear, Prove They Are Not Menstruating

A college in Gujarat on February 13 allegedly forced 68 undergraduate students to remove their undergarments to prove to the administration that they were not menstruating, Ahmedabad Mirror reported.



The incident reportedly took place at Shree Sahajanand Girls Insititute in Bhuj after the head of the hostel complained to the principal that some of the girls had violated religious norms during their menstruation.

According to the sect's norms, menstruating females are not allowed to enter the temple and kitchen.

No police complaint has been filed so far. However, a committee has been formed to investigate the matter, the city-based newspaper reported.

One of the students requesting anonymity told the reporter that they were asked to leave the classrooms and queue up outside. The principal reportedly abused and insulted the students and asked them to reveal who were menstruating.

Two of the students who were menstruating stepped aside. However, they were taken to the washroom.

"There, female teachers asked us to individually remove our undergarments so they could check if we were menstruating," the student said.

Another student alleged that the principal, hotel rector, and the trustees harass the students over menstruation on a regular basis.

"We are punished for having periods. This happens even if we follow their religious rules. They made us remove our undergarments because they thought some of us were lying about not having periods, and mingling with the others against rules," she said.

The student alleged that Pravin Pindoria, the executive council member of the university, had told the students they can take legal action only after they vacate the hostel. He has reportedly forced the students to sign a letter saying that no such incident occurred inside the college campus.

Responding to the incident, PH Hirani, the college trustee, said that action will be taken against those responsible.

Darshana Dholakiya, University in-charge, also assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible.



Also Read: 'Our Dissent Is Being Muzzled': IIMC Students Suspended For Organising Public Talk On Affordable Education