News

Zero Garbage Collection Fee, Free Parking For Adopting Stray Dogs In Shimla

By :  Sumanti Sen  
India   |   Published : 11 March 2020 11:31 AM GMT
Zero Garbage Collection Fee, Free Parking For Adopting Stray Dogs In Shimla

Image Credits: The Indian Express, The Indian Express

Under the initiative, anyone who fails to feed and care for these adopted stray dogs shall be penalised.

The Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC) has launched a Street Dog Adoption and Management Programme to tackle the stray dog population. Under the initiative, people who adopt stray dogs will be rewarded by being exempted from garbage fee collection. Further, they will get free parking spots.

This policy was introduced in November last year.

"The response so far has been encouraging. Till date, 155 dogs have been adopted in the city – 83 by individuals and 72 by communities such as Beopar Mandals/ NGOs/ Resident Welfare Associations etc. It's mostly animal lovers who have come forward to adopt the dogs," The Indian Express quoted Dr Neeraj Mohan, Veterinary Public Health Officer, as saying.

Under the initiative, anyone who fails to feed and care for these adopted stray dogs shall be penalised.

There are nearly 2,000-2,500 stray dogs within the municipal limits, and at least 60 dog bite cases are reported every month.

Officials said that dogs breed twice a year and have an average litter size of 5-8 every season.

Also Read: Compassion At Work: This Kolkata Team Is Independently Working To Give Stray Dogs A Healthy Life


Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Posters Shaming Accused Anti-CAA Protesters To Stay As Yogi Govt Decides To Challenge Allahabad HC Order

NewsPosters Shaming Accused Anti-CAA Protesters To Stay As Yogi Govt Decides To Challenge Allahabad HC Order

Coronavirus Outbreak: At Least 62 Infected In India, Kerala Declares Health Emergency In 4 Districts

NewsCoronavirus Outbreak: At Least 62 Infected In India, Kerala Declares Health Emergency In 4 Districts

Fact Check: Madhu Kishwar Tweets Movie Clip With False

Fact CheckFact Check: Madhu Kishwar Tweets Movie Clip With False 'Jihadi Education' Claim

Coronavirus Outbreak: Test Yourself At Nearest Government Hospital If You Have These Symptoms

NewsCoronavirus Outbreak: Test Yourself At Nearest Government Hospital If You Have These Symptoms

Karnataka Gets 28 All-Women Post Offices, Garners Praises

NewsKarnataka Gets 28 All-Women Post Offices, Garners Praises

Countries Seal Borders, Ban Entry On Foreigners To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus

NewsCountries Seal Borders, Ban Entry On Foreigners To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus