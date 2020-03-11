Zero Garbage Collection Fee, Free Parking For Adopting Stray Dogs In Shimla

The Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC) has launched a Street Dog Adoption and Management Programme to tackle the stray dog population. Under the initiative, people who adopt stray dogs will be rewarded by being exempted from garbage fee collection. Further, they will get free parking spots.

This policy was introduced in November last year.

"The response so far has been encouraging. Till date, 155 dogs have been adopted in the city – 83 by individuals and 72 by communities such as Beopar Mandals/ NGOs/ Resident Welfare Associations etc. It's mostly animal lovers who have come forward to adopt the dogs," The Indian Express quoted Dr Neeraj Mohan, Veterinary Public Health Officer, as saying.

Under the initiative, anyone who fails to feed and care for these adopted stray dogs shall be penalised.

There are nearly 2,000-2,500 stray dogs within the municipal limits, and at least 60 dog bite cases are reported every month.



Officials said that dogs breed twice a year and have an average litter size of 5-8 every season.

