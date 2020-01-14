Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Declares Statue of Unity As Eighth Wonder Of World
World's tallest statue - Statue of Unity in Gujarat, has been included in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's 8 Wonders of SCO' list.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to Twitter and appreciated the SCO's efforts to encouraging tourism among member nation and mentioned that the inclusion of 182-metre tall statue will "surely serve as an inspiration."
Appreciated the #SCO's efforts to promote tourism among member states. The "8 Wonders of SCO", which includes the #StatueofUnity , will surely serve as an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/nmTbz6qIFg— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 13, 2020
The statue was built under the order of the Bharatiya Janata Party as a dedication to Iron Man - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who served as the first home minister of independent India.
The statue was inaugurated on October 31, 2018, a day which also marked his 143rd birth anniversary. The project was built at an estimated cost of Rs 3,050 crore and was fully funded by the Gujarat government.