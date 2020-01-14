News

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Declares Statue of Unity As Eighth Wonder Of World

The minister took to Twitter and appreciated the SCO's efforts towards encouraging tourism among member nation and mentioned that the inclusion of 182-metre tall statue will "surely serve as an inspiration."

World's tallest statue - Statue of Unity in Gujarat, has been included in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's 8 Wonders of SCO' list.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to Twitter and appreciated the SCO's efforts to encouraging tourism among member nation and mentioned that the inclusion of 182-metre tall statue will "surely serve as an inspiration."

The statue was built under the order of the Bharatiya Janata Party as a dedication to Iron Man - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who served as the first home minister of independent India.

The statue was inaugurated on October 31, 2018, a day which also marked his 143rd birth anniversary. The project was built at an estimated cost of Rs 3,050 crore and was fully funded by the Gujarat government.

