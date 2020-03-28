News

Coronavirus Lockdown: SpiceJet Offers To Fly stranded Migrant Workers Home

By :  Reethu Ravi  
Published : 28 March 2020
Amid the 21-day lockdown, SpiceJet has offered to operate some flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Patna to help stranded migrant workers, especially those from Bihar.

In the wake of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, SpiceJet has offered to operate some flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Patna to help stranded migrant workers, especially those from Bihar, Spicejet Chairman & MD Ajay Singh said on Friday, March 27.

"We have offered our aircraft and crew for any humanitarian mission that the government needs us to fly. We are already flying food, medicines and medical equipment for the government every day (on our freighter aircraft)," Singh reported The New Indian Express.

"We would like to alleviate the suffering of the migrant workers, especially those from Bihar, by flying some flights between Delhi/Mumbai and Patna," he added.

While domestic and international passenger flights have been banned till April 14 midnight, on government request, SpiceJet operated a special charter flight from Delhi to Coimbatore on Friday. The flight, which operated at a short notice, carried a Hazmat suit to enable local authorities to replicate it and start local manufacturing.

According to reports, IndiGo and GoAir have also offered the services of their aircraft and crew to the government for carrying relief activities related to containing the coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the 21-day lockdown on March 24 leading to a ban on travel across the country. With no means of transport to get to their hometowns amid the lockdown, lakhs of migrant workers resorted to treading the journey on foot. With no work and money, many are stranded in various cities and are struggling to find a means for food.

