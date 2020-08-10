News

Rajasthan: Specially Abled Minor Gang-Raped By Five, Three Detained

The incident took place at Dausa’s Lalsot police station area on August 4, when the girl was visiting a local store in the village.

The Logical Indian Crew
Rajasthan   |   10 Aug 2020 11:59 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Credits: IndiaToday

A 17-year-old hearing and speech impaired girl was gang-raped by five, on Sunday in Rajasthan's Dausa district the Police informed. Three of the five accused have been detained,

The incident took place at Dausa's Lalsot police station area on August 4. Jaipur range Inspector General of Police (IGP) S Sengathir informed that the girl was visiting a local store in the village when the accused abducted her, took her to an isolated place and raped her.

The survivor had not told her mother about the incident out of trauma, until Saturday when she explained to her mother through sign language about the incident, after which the mother lodged the complaint.

But the police received a tip and started searching for the accused even before the complaint was registered by the family of the victim, a police official from Dausa informed the media.

After the mother filed a complaint on Sunday and the victim's statement was recorded through an interpreter.

"In her complaint, the mother said that three days ago in the evening when the girl was alone (because the woman had to go to her parents), when five men identified as Anil, Kirori, Dharmendra, Rajkesh and Dhara Meena abducted her and took her to an isolated place where they raped her," The Hindustan Times quoted Sengathir.

An FIR has been registered under section 376D of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the POCSO Act, he added.

The woman and her daughter live in the Mandawari police station area of the district, while her husband lives in Dubai.

