South Korea: Highly Contagious GH Strain Of Coronavirus Found In Recent Clusters

All of the current coronavirus clusters in South Korea are seeded mostly by the highly-infectious GH strain of the virus, the Health Ministry's Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on July 6.



This strain is believed to spread six times faster than other types of COVID-19.

According to an NDTV report, South Korea had back in May relaxed the Coronavirus lockdown. However, later reimposed some restrictions due the emergence of new local clusters in Seoul and the Gyeonggi-do province.

270 positive COVID-19 cases linked to a young man who visited several nightclubs in Seoul and over 150 more related to a retail logistics centre in the city of Bucheon of the Gyeonggi-do province have been confirmed by the health authorities since May.

Reportedly, the majority of the cases from both clusters are linked to the GH strain.

The genomes of 526 COVID-19 positive patients were sequenced by the KCDC and the GH stain was confirmed in 333 cases.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified COVID-19 into seven different strains -- S, V, L, G, GH, GR and O (others) of which and GH is the most aggressive.

Apart from the L strain, South Korea identified all the strains of the virus since the start of the outbreak. The G, GH and GR stains started to spread from April-May.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Hospital Sealed, License Revoked In Meerut For Offering Fake COVID Negative Report For Rs 2,500