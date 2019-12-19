‘Keep Sana Out Of This’: Sourav Ganguly After Daughter’s Post On CAA
A social media post on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by Sourav Ganguly’s daughter Sana, went viral, following which the BCCI President appealed to everyone on Wednesday, December 18 to keep her out of the controversy.
Sana Ganguly,18, shared a post on Instagram in the wake of the nationwide anti-CAA protests, but Sourav Ganguly later took to Twitter saying that his daughter is “too young a girl to know anything about politics”.
“Please keep Sana out of all this issue, this post is not true. She is too young a girl to know about anything in politics,” Ganguly posted on Twitter.
Sana had earlier shared an excerpt from Khuswant Singh’s ‘The End of India’ on Instagram and wrote, “Every fascist regime needs communities and groups it can demonize in order to thrive. It starts with one group or two. But it never ends there. A movement built on hate can only sustain itself by continually creating fear and strife. Those of us today who feel secure because we are not Muslims or Christians are living in a fool’s paradise. The Sangh is already targeting the Leftist historians and Westernized youth.”
“Tomorrow it will turn its hate on women who wear skirts, people who eat meat, drink liquor, watch foreign films, don’t go on annual pilgrimages to temples, use toothpaste instead of danth manjan, prefer allopathic doctors to vaids, kiss or shake hands in greeting instead of shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. No one is safe. We must realize this if we hope to keep India alive,” Sana added.
Sana’s post, which soon became viral, was praised by netizens.
However, Sourav Ganguly’s tweet was criticised by many. Some felt that Ganguly should be proud of his daughter, while others said that her voice must not be dismissed because she is young.
Don’t discourage your children from having an opinion&undermine or dismiss it on the basis of their age. Just because we are older than them doesnt necessarily mean they’re less wise about things happening around them.
They are the inheritors of tomorrow they must be heard today.
— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) December 19, 2019
