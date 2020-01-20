'Dogs' Of Mamata Banerjee: Bengal BJP MP's Remarks Against Anti-CAA Protesters Sparks Row

BJP MP Soumitra Khan on 19th January termed prominent personalities opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens as "dogs" of West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.

Khan, who joined the BJP last year, made derogatory comments two days after West Bengal BJP President, Dilip Ghosh, called anti-CAA protestors "creatures", "devils", and "parasites".

Khan, who represents Bishnupur seat in the Lok Sabha, told reporters that in spite of knowing the facts about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens, eminent personalities are continuing with their protests.

"The people doing so are dogs of Mamata Banerjee", he said.

He also added that the same persons chose to remain silent about the gang rape cases at Kamduni and Park Street besides incidents of bomb blasts.

On 18th January, Dilip Ghosh had said, "These days there are so many intellectuals in West Bengal giving 'gyan' to people throughout the day and creating a cacophony. CPI(M) created these intellectuals by bringing them on to the streets and now, 'didimoni' (CM Mamata Banerjee) has created a factory to produce them."

Subodh Sarkar, a recipient of Sahitya Akademy Award, said, "This is the actual language of the BJP. Now it is up to the people to decide."

Also Read: 'BJP Govts In UP, Assam, Karnataka Shot Protesters Like Dogs', Says Bengal BJP President