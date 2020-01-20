News

'Dogs' Of Mamata Banerjee: Bengal BJP MP's Remarks Against Anti-CAA Protesters Sparks Row

Written By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Published : 20 Jan 2020 7:03 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-01-20T13:39:06+05:30

Image Credits: Patrika, Oneindia

Subodh Sarkar, a Sahitya Akademy Awardee said, "This is the actual language of the BJP. Up to people to decide."

BJP MP Soumitra Khan on 19th January termed prominent personalities opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens as "dogs" of West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.

Khan, who joined the BJP last year, made derogatory comments two days after West Bengal BJP President, Dilip Ghosh, called anti-CAA protestors "creatures", "devils", and "parasites".

Khan, who represents Bishnupur seat in the Lok Sabha, told reporters that in spite of knowing the facts about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens, eminent personalities are continuing with their protests.

"The people doing so are dogs of Mamata Banerjee", he said.

He also added that the same persons chose to remain silent about the gang rape cases at Kamduni and Park Street besides incidents of bomb blasts.

On 18th January, Dilip Ghosh had said, "These days there are so many intellectuals in West Bengal giving 'gyan' to people throughout the day and creating a cacophony. CPI(M) created these intellectuals by bringing them on to the streets and now, 'didimoni' (CM Mamata Banerjee) has created a factory to produce them."

Subodh Sarkar, a recipient of Sahitya Akademy Award, said, "This is the actual language of the BJP. Now it is up to the people to decide."

Also Read: 'BJP Govts In UP, Assam, Karnataka Shot Protesters Like Dogs', Says Bengal BJP President

Tags:    BJPSoumitra KhanProtestsCAANRCMamata BanerjeeTMCDilip GhoshWest Bengal
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Students In Telangana And Uttar Pradesh All Set To Learn About CAA, NRC As Part Of Their Curriculum

NewsStudents In Telangana And Uttar Pradesh All Set To Learn About CAA, NRC As Part Of Their Curriculum

Minister

NewsMinister's Photo Shoot Keeps Children And Parents Waiting During Polio Vaccination

Fact Check: Poster From Shaheen Bagh Protest Wrongly Claims Protestors Paid Rs 500 Per Day

Fact CheckFact Check: Poster From Shaheen Bagh Protest Wrongly Claims Protestors Paid Rs 500 Per Day

Govt Has Money For Statues, Not Public Health: Bombay High Court Lashes Out At Maha Govt

NewsGovt Has Money For Statues, Not Public Health: Bombay High Court Lashes Out At Maha Govt

Mosque In Kerala Opens Its Gates For Hindu Wedding

NewsMosque In Kerala Opens Its Gates For Hindu Wedding

Fact Check: Ramachandra Guha

Fact CheckFact Check: Ramachandra Guha's 'Five-Time Dynast' Remark Taken Out Of Context