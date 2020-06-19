[Video] 'You Might Soon Hear About Suicides In Music Industry, Bigger Mafia Exists Here': Singer Sonu Nigam

In the aftermath of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam has made revelations about the functioning of Bollywood music industry, mentioning that there might soon be suicides in this industry too. Further, he urged Indian music companies to be compassionate towards struggling artistes.

In a video that has gone viral, Sonu Nigam says, "Today, Sushant Singh Rajput, an actor has died. Tomorrow you can hear the same for any singer, music composer or lyricist because there's a bigger mafia that exists in the music scene in India. I was lucky to debut at a young age and hence was able to flee from this whole mess quite early. But it's a difficult scenario for the new kids."

He said that only two music companies in India control the music industry in the country.

"The producers, directors and music composers want to work with new talent, but since they don't have a tie-up with a music company, they are unable to. The entire power is with only two companies and two people. They decide who should sing and who shouldn't," he said.

Sonu revealed that music companies made him record a song and later got it dubbed, only because an actor, whom he did not name, had a collaboration with a certain another singer.

"In my case, I've known of this same actor, who's under scanner right now, telling not to give a particular song to me but Arijit Singh. So many of my songs got dubbed. I don't ask for work. Yet, they call me, get me to record a song and then dub it, that's funny. Now imagine, if they can do this with someone like me who's been a part of the music industry since 1989, what can they do with the new kids. Even directors and producers are not happy because they aren't allowed to make the music of their choice. I meet so many directors who say we don't want a particular song, but it is the music companies' demand," he said.



Sonu concluded by adding: "I've seen the frustration in the eyes and voice of the new talent. If they die, fingers will be raised at you… I'm done with this but please don't torture the younger ones, don't oppress them. This isn't a very good space. Try and step into their shoes. They need your help and kindness."

