Congress Will Bear Expenses Of Migrant Workers' Travel, Says Sonia Gandhi, Govt Tells It Is Paying For Tickets

Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi has slammed the Centre for charging migrant workers for their travel back home in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown and said that the party shall bear the workers' expenditure.

"Our workers and labourers form the backbone of our economy. Their hard work and sacrifice are the foundation of our nation," India Today quoted Gandhi as saying.

"The Indian National Congress has, therefore, taken a decision that every Pradesh Congress Committee shall bear the cost for the rail travel of every needy worker and migrant labourer and shall take necessary steps in this regard. This will be the Indian National Congress' humble contribution in service of our compatriots and to stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with them," she said.

"But what is the responsibility of our Government? Even today, lakhs of workers and migrant labourers are languishing in different parts of the country and wish to return to their homes and families but there is neither adequate money nor provision for free transport. What is particularly disturbing is that the Central Government and the Rail Ministry are charging them for train tickets in this hour of crisis," she added, slamming the Centre over migrant workers stranded in various parts of the country.

"Post the partition of 1947, this is the first time India witnessed a tragedy with such a massive human cost as thousands of migrant workers and labourers were forced to walk home several hundred kilometres on foot- without food, without medicines, without money, without transportation, without anything except for the desire to return to their families and loved ones. The very thought of their plight is enough to break our hearts as there was also the outpouring of support from fellow Indians for their inspiring resolve," Sonia Gandhi said.

"When our Government can recognise its responsibility by arranging free air travel for our citizens stranded abroad, when the Government can spend nearly Rs. 100 crores on transport and food etc. for just one public programme in Gujarat, when the Rail Ministry has the largesse to donate Rs. 151 Crores to the PM's Corona fund, then why can't these essential members of our nation's fabric be given a fraction of the same courtesy, especially free rail travel, at this hour of acute distress?" she said, questioning the government over the difficulty of migrant workers.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday, May 3, demanded that on humanitarian grounds and since the workers were already facing economic hardships, the Centre and the Railways bear their expenditure.

Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said that the decision was consciously taken to ensure that only those who intend to travel were transported.

