'Direct Allegations Against Union Home Minister Is Irresponsible': Solicitor General Tushar Mehta Tells Delhi HC

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing Delhi Police in the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act last December said, "Direct allegations against Home Minister Amit Shah are irresponsible and should not be allowed by the court."

Delhi Police on July 6 objected to statements made in the Delhi High Court plea related to the violence at Jamia University calling them "more of a political statement made at a protest site."

"It is an example of irresponsible pleading. The intention comes out clear. You cannot malign the constitutional authorities like this. This brings the cat out of the bag. I have been saying this since the beginning that there is an agenda behind these petitions which are being pursued so vigorously," the senior law officer said.

The SG further urged the bench to ask the petitioners the evidence they were relying upon while making such allegations. "You can make allegations against the PM also, but they should be backed by evidence," Mehta added.

Mehta said Nabila Hasan, who has also sought action against the police for excessive use of force and aggression on the university students, has filed 'irresponsible' pleadings.



Mehta was referring to Hasan's statement which said, "The police were utterly lawless obviously with clearance from the top. It is very probable that the order to mercilessly beat the students and break their bones as they began to assemble outside Jamia to begin a peaceful march to the Parliament came from the Home Minister."

The statement also stated, "The police force behaved as if they were common criminals. Their conduct was such that it would appear to the common person that the police force had been given instruction from the home Minister to break the law at will and to cause as much pain and damage and loss to the public as possible."

