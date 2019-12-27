News

Karnataka: Specially-Abled Children Buried Neck-Deep In Sand To ‘Cure’ Them During Solar Eclipse

The Logical Indian Crew Karnataka

December 27th, 2019 / 7:56 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Image Credit: The Times Of India

About 10 specially-abled children in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district were buried neck-deep in the sand yesterday morning when the solar eclipse began, to cure them of their deformities. 

As part of the superstitious practice, the children were submerged in the sand at Taj Sultanpur village. As soon as the district administration received the information, they rushed to the spot and rescued the children.

While the celestial event is nothing more than an interplay of shadows of the Sun, the moon and the Earth, the solar eclipse gives rise to several superstitions. 

“We have rescued the children and asked the police to conduct an inquiry in the matter. We will also conduct an awareness drive not to get involved in such superstitious practices,” The Indian Express quoted Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner B. Sharath as saying. 

A case has been registered against the parents of the children. The kids were admitted to a nearby government hospital. Similar incidents have been reported from Chitaguppa taluk of Bidar district, Indi in Vijayapura district and Dasodi in Tumakuru district. In a similar incident, a specially-abled 24-year-old boy was buried by his family in Karnataka’s Vijayapura.

Also Read: In A Step To Curb Superstitious Practices, Karnataka Govt. Passes Anti-Superstition Bill

Contributors

Written by : Sumanti Sen

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

