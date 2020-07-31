News

Flouting Social Distancing Norms, Hundreds Of AIADMK Workers Gather To Welcome COVID-Recovered Minister

This is a serious breach of the social distancing norms which are in place to curb the spread of the virus, and it comes at a time when Madurai has been witnessing a rising number of coronavirus cases.

Breaching social distancing norms, hundreds of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) workers gathered to welcome Tamil Nadu Minister for Cooperation Sellur Raju as he returned to Madurai after recovering from COVID-19.

Sellur Raju was discharged from MIOT Hospital in Chennai after the minister recovered from the coronavirus infection, India Today reported.

With the Tamil Nadu government has extended the lockdown till August 31 and even as large gatherings are still banned, ruling AIADMK workers were seen flouting social distancing norms.

A video of the crowd bursting crackers and welcoming the minister is being shared on social media. His supporters are seen clicking selfies with him.

This is a serious breach of the social distancing norms which are in place to curb the spread of the virus, and it comes at a time when Madurai has been witnessing a rising number of coronavirus cases.

Tamil Nadu has seen a dip in the fresh number of cases as a total of 5,864 people tested positive on Thursday, July 30, as compared to around 7,000 in the last few days while the total infection count rose to at least 2,39,978.

