Smriti Irani 'Missing' Posters Appear In Amethi, BJP MP Gives Detailed Account Of Visits

Union minister Smriti Irani put out a series of tweets lashing out at the Congress for questioning her 'absence' from her constituency Amethi.

Posters of 'missing' Smriti Irani appeared in Amethi on Monday as Congress MLC Deepak Singh questioned her absence. The poster mentioned that the BJP MP had visited Amethi 'just for a few hours twice since she won the 2019 election'.

"We have seen you play 'antakshari' on Twitter, give food to some individuals, but the people of Amethi are now looking for you to address their needs and difficulties," the poster read, adding that 'Amethi was a tour destination for Irani'.

Tweeting about the posters, the minister tweeted, "If you had put up posters, you should have, at least, given your name too. Why so shy? Is it because you know that people will never forgive those who have shamefully referred to the incident where I joined in the cremation procession of a local leader?"

"When Corona struck Amethi, your (Congress) leaders violated lockdown rules. Do you want me to encourage people to come of out their homes so that you can play Twitter-Twitter? Amethi may not be dear to you, but it is to me. Stop playing with people's lives," Smriti Irani tweeted.

"Till now 22,150 migrants have returned to Amethi by bus and 8,322 by train after following all rules. I can give the name of each person, each family. Can Sonia ji give similar details for Raebareli?" the minister said in another tweet.

The minister said that she was in constant touch with the district officials and had made sure that every person received the benefits of the Prime Minister's Garib Kalyan Yojana. "Please let us know how many times Sonia ji has made such efforts for her constituency?" the minister asked.

The minister also informed about her visits to Amethi in her tweets.

"I have visited Amethi ten times in eight months and spent 14 days in Amethi. How many times has Sonia ji visited her constituency?" she stated.

In a similar incident, Rahul Gandhi had also faced similar criticism questioning his absence from his constituency.

