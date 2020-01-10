News

‘Where Is The FM?’ Nirmala Sitharaman’s Absence From Pre-Budget Meeting Raises Eyebrows

The Logical Indian Crew India

January 10th, 2020 / 1:54 PM / Updated 1 mins ago

Image Credit: Sumanth Raman/Twitter

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman missed the pre-budget meeting with economists and sector experts on Thursday, January 9 as she had already met them and was busy in a similar meeting at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters.

The experts met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the weakening state of the economy and steps which can be taken to boost the growth, which is projected at 5 per cent, an 11-year low this fiscal. The PM met with some 40 economists, industry leaders and experts spoke on achieving India’s $5 trillion goals. Investments, credit growth, boosting consumption and reforms were primary points of discussion.

Netizens noticed Sitharaman’s absence and #FindingNirmala and were seen trending on Twitter.

Several ministers from the opposition including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor pointed that Sitharaman was absent even as PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and others, met the experts.

The Congress mocking at the finance minister’s absence tweeted, “Here’s a suggestion, next budget meeting, consider inviting the Finance Minister.”

FM Decided To Meet Party Workers

Responding to the tweets about her absence at the meet, Sitharaman’s office tweeted that the finance minister has already met the experts and has been interacting with stakeholders from various industries for over a month now.

The BJP’s official twitter handle too tweeted Sitharaman’s photos at the BJP headquarters, with party leaders and office-bearers.

The Finance Minister’s office also told the media that she could not cancel the scheduled meeting at the BJP office and had informed the Prime Minister’s office about her absence at the meet.

Also Read: World Bank Cuts India’s GDP Growth Forecast For 2020-21 To 5%

Contributors

Written by : Navya Singh

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

