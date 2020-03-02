"I Was Reminded Of 1984": Sikh Man Who Saved Over 70 Lives During Delhi Riots

Even as peace is slowly returning to the national capital, families continue to mourn the losses of their loved ones. The horrifying communal clashes that claimed at least 47 lives have left unhealing wounds on people's memories. But between the heartwrenching image of Mohmmad Zubair being beaten to the death of intelligence staffer, some stories of hope are restoring people's faith in humanity.

Such is the story of a Sikh father-son duo, two unsung heroes who saved the lives of over 70 people during the violence in Gokulpuri area in Delhi, on February 24, 2020.

The duo transported a number of Muslim families on their two-wheelers, from Gokulpuri market area to Kardampuri.

"My son and I shifted about 60 to 70 Muslims during the violence. I was on my scooter, and my son was on his bullet. We made 20 rounds from Gokulpuri to Kardampuri area. They were afraid and seeing their fear we decided to shift them from here," The Quint quoted Mohinder Singh as saying.

This is the second time that Mohinder Singh had to face the horrors of a riot, as he was witness to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots too. "I was reminded of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots," Singh said. "We did this only for humanity, as we saw them as humans instead of just a person from another religion," he added.

More than 40 people have died, and over 200 people were severely injured in the communal violence that shook the national capital.

