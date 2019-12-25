News

Watch | Shiv Sena Supporters Beat Man, Shave His Head For Facebook Post Against Uddhav Thackeray In Mumbai

The Logical Indian Crew Maharashtra

December 25th, 2019 / 12:34 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Image Credit: The Times Of India, The Indian Express

Shiv Sena supporters allegedly thrashed a man from Wadala in Mumbai after he posted a derogatory comment about the recently sworn in  Maharashtra Chief Minister – Uddhav Thackeray.

The man targeted the CM for his comment on the police action on Jamia Millia Islamia students on December 15.

An official identified the man as Hiramani Tiwari (30), and said that the post was uploaded on December 19 from a Facebook account he operates with the name ‘Rahul Tiwari’.

The post criticised Uddhav Thackeray for comparing the police action on Jamia students protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act with the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

According to the official, Tiwari deleted the post after he received threats from some people.

On December 22, a group led by Sena functionaries beat him up and shaved his head outside his residence in Shanti Nagar.

The Wadala TT police issued notice under section 149 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to both sides, the official said.

The CrPC’s section 149 is a legal tool given to police to prevent the commission of a cognisable offence.

Tiwari claimed he was with right-wing outfits like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. He said that the group should not have taken the law in their hands.

“I want police to take action against these Sena men. I was just airing my views,” Tiwari told the media. 

A police official said Tiwari and the group have reached a settlement, but added that a case would be taken if they receive a complaint. Tiwari’s statement was being recorded, he added.

On December 17, Thackeray had said, “The way police opened fire on students by forcefully entering (JMI) compound, it appeared like the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.”

Also Read: [Video] Four Times Police Brutality Was Caught On Camera During Anti-CAA Protest

Contributors

Written by : Debarghya Sil

Edited by : Navya Singh

SHARES

Related Stories

Uddhav Thackeray detention centres

‘No Detention Centres Will Be Set Up In Maharashtra’: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Fact Check: Photoshopped Image Of Uddhav Thackeray Paying Tribute To Sonia Gandhi Shared As Real

Fact Check: Did Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Write To Sonia Gandhi Against Supporting Shiv Sena?

shiv sena ram mandir

Maharashtra: With Cries Of ‘Ram Mandir’ On Lips, 2000 Shiv Sena Workers Head To Ayodhya

Shiv Sena Shuts School

Mumbai: Not Invited For Inauguration, Shiv Sena Corporator Allegedly Shuts Down School

Assam Couple Beaten

Assam: Villagers Shame, Beat Couple And Shave Woman’s Head In Another Case Of Moral Policing

Latest on The Logical Indian

Good Governance

We Can Make Bengaluru Better If All Of Us Work Together: Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy

News

Watch: Student Tears Copy Of Citizenship Act During Convocation At Jadavpur University

News

BJP’s Social Media Campaign On CAA, NRC Questions ‘Indianess’ Of Protestors

News

Watch | Shiv Sena Supporters Beat Man, Shave His Head For Facebook Post Against Uddhav Thackeray In Mumbai

Exclusive

Exclusive | PM Modi Says India Has No Detention Centres, We Visited One In Bengaluru’s Backyard

Good Governance

Delhi: Arwind Kejriwal Makes Schoolboys Take Oath To Respect Women

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.